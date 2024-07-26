The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache, in a deal between the East Division leaders in both leagues.

The starting center fielder in the 2023 All-Star Game for the American League, Hays got off to a terrible start and has just three homers and 14 RBI in 63 games this season for the Orioles.

Baltimore entered Friday at 61-41 and held a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Phillies boast the best record in baseball at 64-38.

Originally selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Hays played 557 games for Baltimore over parts of seven seasons and had 121 doubles, eight triples, 66 home runs, 242 RBI and 126 walks. Against left-handers in his career, he has hit .272 with a .328 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage.

The Phillies could use Hays in a platoon with left-handed hitting Brandon Marsh in left field as they chase their third straight trip to the playoffs and their first World Series championship since 2008.

The 29-year-old Domínguez appeared in 230 games for the Phillies over parts of six seasons. He is 3-2 with one save and a 4.25 ERA this season in 38 games.

Pache hit .202 in 50 games for the Phillies this season.

BREWERS: Closer Devin Williams appears on the verge of making his season debut after missing four months with stress fractures in his back.

“We’re hoping for Devin here in the next few days, if things go well,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold said.

Williams has struck out six and walked two without allowing a hit in three scoreless innings during a rehabilitation assignment that has included one appearance with Single-A Wisconsin and two outings with Triple-A Nashville.

After going 8-3 with 36 saves and a 1.53 ERA last season to earn his second NL reliever of the year award, Williams hasn’t pitched in the majors this year. The Brewers announced in mid-March that Williams’ back issue would sideline him.

MARINERS-RAYS TRADE: Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay on Thursday night in the hope of boosting their slumping offense.

The Mariners are in the midst of a major slide over the past month that has seen them lose a 10-game lead in the AL West largely due to a struggling offense. Seattle is 9-20 since June 19 and now trails Houston in the division standings.

Seattle is also dealing with injuries that have star center fielder Julio Rodríguez out until some time August due to a high-ankle sprain and shortstop J.P. Crawford out for four to six weeks due to a broken pinky finger.

Arozarena has the chance to help Seattle at the plate, although the outfielder is hitting a career-low .211 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs in 100 games. Despite the low average, Arozarena still has a .712 OPS this season, which is higher than all but one player in Seattle’s everyday lineup.

