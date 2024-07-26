BASKETBALL

Warner Bros. Discovery has sued the NBA after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its upcoming 11-year media rights deal.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in New York state court in Manhattan.

WBD, the parent company of TNT Sports, is seeking a judgment that it matched Amazon Prime Video’s offer and an order seeking to delay the new media rights deal from taking effect for the 2025-26 season.

The NBA signed deals with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery’s $1.8 billion per year offer. The deals will bring the league around $76 billion over 11 years.

Warner Bros. Discovery and the league were unable to reach a deal for a new contract during the exclusive negotiating period, which expired in April. WBD CEO David Zaslav and TNT Sports Chairman/CEO Luis Silberwasser both said throughout the process, though, that they intended to keep their NBA rights by matching any deal offered by another party.

• Russell Westbrook has agreed to a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Westbrook, 35, will make the minimum salary of $3,303,711 next season, with a minimum-salary player option in 2025-26 worth $3,468,960.

GOLF

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: K.J. Choi of South Korea had a two-shot lead after carding a 3-under 69 in the second round in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Choi matched his first round score. He surged ahead when he eagled the par-5 12th hole.

Overnight leader Stephen Ames was Choi’s nearest challenger, at 4 under after an even-par round.

Australia’s Richard Green (72) and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (70) were three strokes off the lead.

Harrington is trying to become the fifth man to win the British Open and Senior British Open.

COLLEGES

ANTITRUST SETTLEMENT: Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences, a deal that also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting to regulate payments from boosters.

Details of the sprawling plan were filed Friday in federal court in the Northern District of California, a little more than two months after the framework of an agreement was announced. The deal must still be approved by a judge.

