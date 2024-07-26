BRUNSWICK — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Friday announced more than $4 million in grants and a loan to advance solar and heat pump projects in Maine.

The federal agency is partnering with farmers and small businesses to expand access to clean energy, he said at the Brunswick Farmers Market. It’s part of $163 million in loans, grants and technical assistance to support 338 clean energy projects in 39 states and Guam. Many projects are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark 2022 law that made hundreds of billions of dollars available to advance clean energy in the U.S.

Almost half of the funding awarded to projects in Maine is a nearly $1.9 million loan to build a solar project in West Gardiner. The project has agreements to connect to Central Maine Power’s grid, is expected to produce 994,230 kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first full year of operation and create one job paying $40 an hour.

Details were not immediately available about the loan’s beneficiary, West Gardiner SPV LLC, or when the project will begin operating.

About $2.4 million in grants for Maine is earmarked for 41 projects for small businesses, including farms, to install rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects, low-energy lighting, heat pump systems and technical assistance to advance clean energy projects. The grants range from $272,767 for a fitness center in Kittery to $5,823 to install an LED lighting system for Northpoint Holdings LLC in Northport.

Federal money is being used to help other groups seek more funding from Washington. The Island Institute, a Rockland organization providing economic development assistance to coastal and island communities, will receive $150,000 to help recruit and engage rural small businesses and agricultural producers apply for federal grants to improve energy efficiency and advance renewable energy. The project will focus on applicants in distressed or disadvantaged communities.

Coastal Enterprises Inc., a community development financial institution, is receiving $100,000 for the same work.

Funding is from the Rural Energy for America Program, which has made available more than $2.2 billion in 7,566 renewable energy and energy efficiency programs, the Department of Agriculture said. Federal officials say the projects will help farmers and small businesses in rural areas reduce energy bills by an average of $25,000 a year and generate new renewable energy income.

REAP helps agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements.

This story will be updated.

