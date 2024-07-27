Bath Iron Works feted its 41st guided missile destroyer Saturday in front of more than 2,000 shipbuilders, shipyard staff and dignitaries gathered for a christening ceremony.

U.S. Marine and Irish citizen Patrick Gallagher was remembered for his life and service to the United States at the christening of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that bares his name. Gallagher’s family, Teresa Gallagher Keegan; Rosemarie, Pauline and Peter Gallagher, attended the ceremony.

“We gather here this morning in our dry dock to celebrate this remarkable ship, the strong relationship between the United States and Ireland, and a special man who volunteered to serve his adopted country in a faraway place called Vietnam,” said BIW President Charles Krugh.

Patrick Gallagher was born on Feb. 1, 1944, in the rural hamlet of Derrintogher near Ballyhaunis in County Mayo. During his years in Ballyhaunis, Gallagher enjoyed Gaelic football, cycling and going to movies with his friends, Keegan said of her late brother.

In 1962, Gallagher immigrated to Long Island, New York. He lived with his aunt and worked as a carpenter and in real estate while studying to become a lawyer. On Nov. 5, 1965, Gallagher enlisted in the U.S. Marines but hid his service enlistment from his family, not wanting them to worry.

At the end of March 1966, Patrick visited his family in Ballyhaunis for what would be the last time.

“He continued to send letters and was always keen to know about the farm,” Keegan said.

While serving in Vietnam, Gallagher was awarded the Navy Cross on July 18, 1966, after he kicked a live grenade away from his company and jumped on top of another grenade to protect his fellow soldiers. When the grenade did not immediately detonate, Gallagher threw it into a river, where it exploded.

Gallagher wrote to his family in Ballyhaunis in January 1967, revealing to his parents and siblings that he was serving in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. It took three days for Patrick’s family to find out that he was killed on March 30, 1967. He had just a few days left until the end of his Vietnam tour.

“The story of Patrick Gallagher is an incredible and inspiring one,” said Seán Fleming, minister of the State Department of Foreign Affairs. “It is wonderful to see [the ship] be bestowed with today’s recognition.”

Sen. Susan Collins and former Gov. Paul LePage were among those attending the event.

“As a proud Irish-American myself, I want to thank you for strengthening the bonds between our two nations,” Sen. Collins said during her remarks. “[Gallagher] was among the more than 30 Irish citizens who lost their lives in Vietnam while serving in the American military.”

People in Ballyhaunis watched the christening ceremony via a live stream.

In addition to the Gallagher, Bath Iron Works currently has under construction the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr., as well as the destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr., William Charette, Quentin Walsh and John E. Kilmer.

