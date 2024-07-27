Police arrested several protesters outside Bath Iron Works on Saturday morning leading up to a christening ceremony for the shipyard’s newest warship.

The arrests started around 9:30 a.m., when Bath police officers and Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies started rounding up some of the protesters, securing their wrists with zip ties before ushering them to a nearby bus. The demonstrators were sitting with their arms interlinked, blocking the entrance to one of the shipyard’s parking lots near the shipyard’s north gate, which is located close to the bridge in Bath.

Bystanders said it appeared at least eight people, mostly women, had been arrested.

About 40 protesters were gathered at that entrance Saturday morning, and more were set up at the shipyard’s other entrances, though it isn’t immediately clear how many, or whether there wer any further arrests at those locations.

It’s common for protesters to gather at Bath Iron Works any time there’s a major event at the shipyard. The last time those protests resulted in a large number of arrests was in 2019, when 22 protesters were arrested at a christening ceremony for the future USS Daniel Inouye.

The district attorney ultimately decided to drop charges against those protesters, as it had in the past.

This year’s christening has drawn more attention, as it comes amid deadly conflict in Gaza and Ukraine, with controversy over America’s role in funding and providing weapons in those war zones.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: