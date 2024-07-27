GOLF

K.J. Choi birdied the last hole to regain the sole lead of the Senior British Open after three rounds in Carnoustie, Scotland.

The South Korean led by six after 14 holes before making consecutive double bogeys. His closing birdie completed a round of 2-under 70.

Richard Green, who carded a 68, was alone in second.

PGA: Jhonattan Vegas birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar after the third round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Vegas had a 16-under 197 total at TPC Twin Cities. The 39-year-old Venezuelan has three PGA Tour victories, the last a successful title defense in the 2017 Canadian Open.

Kuchar, 46, also shot 63, chipping in for eagle from 30 yards on the par-5 18th. He won the last of his nine PGA Tour titles at the 2019 Sony Open.

Maverick McNealy, with another 63, was two strokes behind. Patrick Fishburn, with yet another 63, was four back at 12 under along with Sahith Theegala (66).

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after clocking the second best time in qualifying behind Max Verstappen, who faces a 10-place grid penalty.

Verstappen will start Sunday’s race from 11th position because Red Bull exceeded the allowed number of power units when they put a new engine into his car.

Leclerc was the next fastest in his Ferrari, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Phoenix Suns signed Tyus Jones on a one-year deal, adding a point guard to play with the team’s All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The 6-foot-1 Jones is entering his 10th season in the league and averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Washington Wizards last season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers right guard Spencer Burford will miss a few weeks of training camp because of a broken right hand.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is still deciding whether Burford would need surgery on the hand but estimated he would likely miss about three weeks.

