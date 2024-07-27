Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to a full house at the State Theatre in Portland on Saturday morning during a sweep of campaign stops in New Hampshire and Maine.

The senator and former presidential candidate was in the state campaigning for an “aggressive progressive agenda” and for Democratic lawmakers down the ballot.

Sanders, who stood behind President Joe Biden as he faced calls to drop out of the presidential election, has not issued an official endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run following Biden’s exit from the race. However, he told the crowd Saturday that he will do “anything I can” to elect Harris.

“I think Kamala Harris is going to be the Democratic nominee,” Sanders said in an interview with the Press Herald before the event. “I think she stands an excellent chance of winning.”

During his speech, Sanders encouraged Harris and other lawmakers to support — and voters to demand — a slew of progressive policies, from income equality to health care for all. He advocated for raising the federal minimum wage, bringing back the child tax credit and the expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision care.

“We have more income and wealth inequality than we’ve had in the history of this country … 60% of our people are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Sanders said. “We have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major nation on Earth, we are the only major nation not to have a national healthcare system.”

He also said Mainers going to the polls this November should vote yes on the Maine Limit Contributions to Super PACs Initiative, a ballot question that would set a $5,000 annual limit on individual contributions to super PACs.

“I’m really enthusiastically in support of what Maine is trying to do,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to get that message all over the country that billionaires cannot be allowed to buy elections.”

Following the Portland event, Sanders will stop in Bangor to host a town hall at the Cross Insurance Center. He has also traveled to Ohio, New York and Wisconsin this summer.

