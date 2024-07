BOSTON — Gleyber Torres’ two-run double capped a three-run 10th inning, Aaron Judge hit his 37th homer as he reached base a career-high six times, and the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 11-8 on Saturday night.

UP NEXT WHO: New York Yankees (Rodon 10-7) at Boston Red Sox (Houck 8-6) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: ESPN

In a game that was tied five times – matching the most in the major leagues this season – New York led 3-0 and 4-3, and Boston went ahead 5-4, 6-5 and 8-6.

Judge homered for the second straight night to raise his big league-leading total, had four RBI, and tied a career best with his 10th four-hit game.

Juan Soto combined with Judge in the first inning for back-to-back homers for the third time this season, hitting his 27th. Trent Grisham tied the score 8-8 with two outs in the ninth with a double that clanked off the Green Monster on a 2-2 pitch from Kenley Jansen.

Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly off Chase Anderson (0-2) in the 10th and Torres, who had been 0 for 5, doubled off the base of the Green Monster.

Clay Holmes (2-4) worked around a walk in the 10th, retiring Masataka Yoshida on a game-ending grounder with two on for his 22nd save, ending a 3-hour, 38-minute game. Holmes blew his seventh save on Friday night, allowing Wilyer Abreu’s tying double and Yoshida’s two-run single in the eighth inning of a 9-7 loss.

New York had 16 hits, nine for extra bases, and Boston had 13 hits.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer for the Yankees, who had lost five of six. The Yankees are 11-23 after opening the season 50-22.

Tyler O’Neill hit two solo homers and drove in four runs, and Abreu hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who have lost six of eight games since the All-Star break.

Fifteen pitchers appeared in the game, including eight for the Red Sox. Jansen blew a save for the third time in 23 chances.

After rookie Ben Rice tied the score 6-6 with a sacrifice fly for the Yankees in the seventh, O’Neill drove a slider from Michael Tonkin into the Green Monster seats in the bottom half and David Hamilton added an RBI double.

Judge hit an RBI double in the eighth but Soto ran through a stop sign from third-base coach Luis Rojas and was throw out easily at the plate on shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela’s relay of center fielder Jarren Duran’s throw.

Boston scored five runs for the seventh straight game, the first team to achieve the feat since Boston and San Francisco in 2021.

New York starter Marcus Stroman gave up five runs – three earned – and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Kutter Crawford was tagged for three homers, five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Abreu was checked on by Manager Alex Cora and an athletic trainer after falling into the right-field stands as Cabrera’s home run popped out of his glove in the second inning.

