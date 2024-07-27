With the rest of the American League East already wheeling and dealing, the Yankees joined the fray on Saturday afternoon.

The team is acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins, according to multiple reports. Miami’s center fielder for the past two seasons, Chisholm played second base earlier in his career.

Chisholm has played second three times this season. The Yankees already have Gleyber Torres, an impending free agent, at second, but the team has also been playing Trent Grisham in center a ton with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

The plan is for Stanton to return Monday in Philadelphia.

Regardless of where he plays, Chisholm will add league-average offense to a lineup that has mostly struggled outside of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The 26-year-old hit .249/.323/.407 with 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a 101 OPS+ over 101 games for the Marlins this season.

DODGERS: All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeman was scratched from starting lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Houston Astros and returned to Los Angeles.

“He’s on the family emergency list, and I think you have seven days, potentially nine days,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don’t know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back.”

Roberts said after Friday night’s game that Freeman’s 3-year-old son, Maximus, was undergoing tests, and he expected Freeman to miss the series.

METS: Pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.

The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against Atlanta. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.

Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday an MRI showed a “high-grade strain.”

The 31-year-old right-hander was sharp in his first outing, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball to earn the win in an 8-4 victory over the Braves. He allowed just two hits and retired his final 10 batters.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last season, his first in the majors after leaving Japan and signing a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets. He was runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with lower back soreness.

The Phillies, who entered Saturday with the best record in baseball at 64-39, recalled left-hander Koby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Allard will start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Cleveland.

Suárez started 9-1 this season to earn his first All-Star berth. He’s since returned to form and has a 10-5 record with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts.

BLUE JAYS-CUBS TRADE: Toronto traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for two minor leaguers.

The Blue Jays received shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango for the 27-year-old Pearson, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2017.

Pearson has a career record of 7-4 and a 5.21 ERA in 93 appearances, including five starts, over four seasons. He has 130 strikeouts and 60 walks in 115 2/3 innings.

BREWERS-ROCKIES TRADE: NL Central-leading Milwaukee added some depth to its injury-riddled bullpen by acquiring right-hander Nick Mears from Colorado.

Colorado received minor league right-handers Bradley Blalock and Yujanyer Herrera in the trade.

SATURDAY’S GAME

BLUE JAYS 7, RANGERS 3: Kevin Gausman pitched a four-hitter for his third complete game in 280 major league starts, Daulton Varsho had four RBI, including a three-run homer and Toronto won at home.

BRAVES 4, METS 0: Spencer Schwellenbach struck out a career-best 11 over seven dominant innings of two-hit ball, and Atlanta stopped a six-game losing streak with a win over the Mets in New York.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the fourth after Mets starter Tylor Megill, just brought back from the minors, retired his first 11 batters.

