• Diligently renovated home on Pine Point beach, with sweeping ocean views across an incredible stretch of sandy shore
• Chef’s kitchen with waterfall edge island, butler’s pantry, fully tiled wall and porcelain apron sink
• Luxurious primary ensuite has a private balcony, gas fireplace and spa-like bathroom with soaking tub
• Delight in life on the southern Maine coast from kayaking on the Scarborough Marsh to dining in Portland or Biddeford
This meticulously renovated home, tucked just behind the dunes, offers you a chance to live immersed in exquisite coastal charm.
Sweeping ocean views greet you from the home’s many southern facing windows. An open concept kitchen with marble counters, a large island with waterfall edging, elegant English style cabinetry, and a butler’s pantry create the perfect space for culinary enthusiasts. The semi-circle dining room and adjoining sunroom both lead you out the expansive back deck providing plenty of options for dining and entertaining. The grand living room complete with a wood burning fireplace, built-ins and its own small sunroom offers a relaxing space to visit with friends or wind down at home. An office at the front of the home with a gas fireplace provides versatile spaces for those work from home days.
Ascend to the primary bedroom ensuite, where an upper balcony and a gas fireplace set the stage for a private retreat. The ensuite bath is a spa-like oasis, showcasing a tile shower, dual vanities and a soaking tub that adds the ambiance of luxury. This second level boasts two additional bedrooms including one with a lofted space. Additional highlights include a bedroom suite above the two-car garage with its own small office and a full bath, a quaint front porch with swing, an outdoor shower and a detached one car garage.
Meander down the boardwalk to the lovely Pine Point beach, out to the Bait Shed for a tasty lobster roll or take a kayak out in the Scarborough Marsh and Nonesuch River. This gorgeous home offers a luxurious lifestyle in a picturesque setting.
17 King Street is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.
