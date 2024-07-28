This meticulously renovated home, tucked just behind the dunes, offers you a chance to live immersed in exquisite coastal charm.

Sweeping ocean views greet you from the home’s many southern facing windows. An open concept kitchen with marble counters, a large island with waterfall edging, elegant English style cabinetry, and a butler’s pantry create the perfect space for culinary enthusiasts. The semi-circle dining room and adjoining sunroom both lead you out the expansive back deck providing plenty of options for dining and entertaining. The grand living room complete with a wood burning fireplace, built-ins and its own small sunroom offers a relaxing space to visit with friends or wind down at home. An office at the front of the home with a gas fireplace provides versatile spaces for those work from home days.

Ascend to the primary bedroom ensuite, where an upper balcony and a gas fireplace set the stage for a private retreat. The ensuite bath is a spa-like oasis, showcasing a tile shower, dual vanities and a soaking tub that adds the ambiance of luxury. This second level boasts two additional bedrooms including one with a lofted space. Additional highlights include a bedroom suite above the two-car garage with its own small office and a full bath, a quaint front porch with swing, an outdoor shower and a detached one car garage.

Meander down the boardwalk to the lovely Pine Point beach, out to the Bait Shed for a tasty lobster roll or take a kayak out in the Scarborough Marsh and Nonesuch River. This gorgeous home offers a luxurious lifestyle in a picturesque setting.

17 King Street is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.