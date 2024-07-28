FICTION

Hardcover

1. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead Books)

2. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday Books)

3. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

4. “The Cliffs,” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)

5. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

6. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark,” by Chris Whitaker (Crown Publishing)

8. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion Avenue)

10. “Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

2. “Just for the Summer,” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

3. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

4. “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. “The Housemaid Is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

6. “Not in Love,” by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin)

7. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

8. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” by Lisa See (Scribner)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria)

10. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “On Call,” by Anthony Fauci (Penguin)

6. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “The Light Eaters,” by Zoe Schlanger (Harper)

8. “In My Time of Dying,” by Sebastian Junger (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Friday Afternoon Club,” Griffin Dunne (Penguin)

10. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery Publishing)

Paperback

1. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

2. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

4. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “The Four Agreement,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber Allen)

8. “What An Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

9. “Stephen King’s Maine,” by Sharon Kitchens (Arcadia)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous