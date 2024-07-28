• Breathtaking views, unmatched privacy: 2.7± acres, 707 feet of waterfront on Frenchman’s Bay, which is just north of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park

• Modern upgrades: all new plumbing, lighting, flooring, roof shingles, cedar siding shingles, heat pumps, new heating system and radiant heat throughout

• Light-filled luxury: central open floor plan with breathtaking ocean views, renovated kitchens, bedrooms, foyer, mudroom, gym/office, bathrooms and attached “in-law” apartment

Welcome to an exquisite oceanfront home with over 707 feet of pristine shoreline on the popular Frenchman’s Bay. This unique location offers easy access to world-renowned Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park and the Bar Harbor region.

Perched at the end of a peninsula, this 2.7-acre property ensures unparalleled privacy. The 4,023 square foot home has been recently renovated with new systems and style. It includes an attached “in-law” apartment, making it perfect for families and guests.

The extensive renovations cover both the interior and exterior, enhancing the home’s charm and functionality. The exterior features new roof shingles, cedar shingle siding, and Western red cedar decking. For the interior, you have a brand new furnace installed and three new heat pumps for year-round, efficient heating and cooling. In addition, there are new plumbing, lighting and flooring finishes. Radiant floors can be found on both the first and second levels.

Sellers’ vision of the completed project will include new patio pavers at the front entrance, complemented by new doors and refreshed landscaping. From the main living area and the outdoor decks, enjoy breathtaking coastal views and captivating sunsets with this westerly-facing gem. An open floor plan connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas, all bathed in natural light. The kitchen and bathrooms have also been refinished so that every corner of this house reflects modern comfort and style.

As the perfect blend of modern amenities and coastal charm, this home offers an exceptional opportunity to be a part of Maine’s breathtaking coastline.

544 Seal Point Road is represented by Sue Girouard of L&S Realty. Please contact Sue at 207-233-4913 or at lsrealtymaine@gmail.com.

