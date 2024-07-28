While I am deeply appalled by the shooting at a Trump rally, it was not shocking. Mr. Trump and his sycophants have encouraged and promoted violence for many years, and now that very violence has come to them. They will now use this awful event to blame President Biden, because that is what they do – blame others for egregious behaviors that are theirs alone.

I am furious that the “normal” press – that is suppose to be factual and balanced – gives excessive coverage to Trump’s lies and belligerence rather than to the remarkable accomplishments of the Biden administration. What needs excessive coverage is what is in the Republican platform that mirrors the very frightening Project 2025.

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

