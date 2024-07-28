FALMOUTH – Hope Palmer Bramhall, 90, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Born, May 3, 1934 in Baltimore, Md., Hope was the daughter of the late Col. George W. and Mary W. Palmer and grew up as an “Army Brat”. She lived an exceptionally challenging, “nomadic childhood”, having lived in 15 different places including Hawaii and Alaska before becoming states. Maine, however, was always “home” since her kindergarten days at Cottage Grove School in Cape Elizabeth, summers on Sebago Lake, two stints at Fort Williams and graduating Colby College.

During her time at Colby, she met her late husband, Peter, who attended Bowdoin College. They married in 1957 and settled in Falmouth where they raised their four daughters. Among Hope’s fondest memories include: cruising the Maine coast aboard Blue Chip with the Portland Yacht Club, ski trips with family and PYSKI, attending her daughters and grandchildren’s athletic events, completing an Outward Bound experience in the Florida Keys for her 60th birthday, barge cruises in Europe and many Tauck adventures.

Cruising the Maine coast gave Hope the inspiration to begin painting. She joined a local group that met weekly, starting with water colors and migrating to acrylics. Her paintings are enjoyed by many friends and family.

Hope loved to entertain, hosting numerous dinner parties for friends, family and colleagues. She was an excellent cook and loved sharing her recipes.

Hope was an active volunteer serving as president of six organizations: Junior League of Portland, Maine, Portland YWCA, National Society of Colonial Dames, The Society of Bowdoin Women, Colby Alumni Association and Colby Class of ’56 organizing her 60th reunion. Her work at Colby earned her the Colby Brick Award for outstanding service to the college and she received the Roll of Honor from the Colonial Dames. The Junior League created the Hope P. Bramhall Volunteer of the Year Award in her honor to recognize a member for their outstanding volunteerism. While president of the YWCA, she was praised for bringing Bob Hope to Portland to benefit their capital campaign.

At the time of her death, Hope was the longest tenured member of the Portland Yacht Club. There, she served as Chair of both the Decorating and Cookbook Committees, enabling her to share her passion for design and cooking with the membership. She was also a 35-year member of the Maine Medical Center Board of Corporators and served as the Chair of the Patient Survey Team for 50 years.

Hope was predeceased by her brother, Paul Palmer and is survived by her brother, Col. Terry Palmer; daughters Faith Rodenkirk (Donald), Elizabeth Twombly (Dana), Alison Bramhall, and Sarah Reynolds (Joshua); and grandchildren Adrianna Twombly (Maxim Clarke), Alexander Rodenkirk (Lyndsey), Lindsey Rodenkirk (Bryce Kampfe), Hannah Twombly (Connor O’Neil), Owen Reynolds and Elliott Reynolds.

The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff at Falmouth House, Align Home Care Assistance and Compassus.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m. at Foreside Community Church, 340 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. For further information and to leave a tribute in memory of Hope please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/portland-me/hope-bramhall-11895835 Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.

The Bramhall Family Scholarship was established in 2014 to assist a Maine resident, who graduated from either Colby or Bowdoin College, wishing to attend medical school through the Maine Medical Center’s Track Alliance, so, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

The Bramhall Family

Scholarship Fund

Maine Medical Center

Development Department

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous