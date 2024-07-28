BRUNSWICK – Marion Cameron “Camie” Barrow passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2024 of natural causes.

An avid conservationist and sporting dog enthusiast known for her kindness, she lived in Brunswick with her best friend and husband, David Huntress, and their four beloved English Springer Spaniels: Bailey, Mason, Puddles, and Finn.

Camie grew up in Wellesley, Mass., and graduated from Noble and Greenough School and Williams College. Her love of the outdoors soon drew her to Maine where she met David.

She was a long-time board member of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, served on the board of Maine Council Atlantic Salmon Federation, and was active in a variety of other causes, including the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust.

Camie was an innate dog handler and enormously grateful to her field trial mentors, and with their support bred, trained, and passionately competed in field trials with her dogs. While competing with her dog Bailey in 2021, Camie became only the fifth woman in 65 years to win the English Springer Spaniel National Amateur Championship, and was the first handler of any gender to win both the Championship and the Gunners’ Award prize in the same year.

Camie is survived by her husband David; her parents, Susan “Sue” Barrow and Christopher “Kit” Barrow; her sisters Katie (Barrow) McGauley and husband Tom McGauley, Annie Barrow, and Susie Barrow; her nephews Patrick and Christopher “Kit”; and many other cherished extended family members. She will also be missed by David’s family and her many friends, including those in the conservation and field trial communities.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Brunswick. Details will be published closer to the date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in her name to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust (www.mcht.org), the English Springer Spaniel Foundation (https://englishspringerfoundation.org/), or to support Atlantic Salmon Federations education efforts in Maine classrooms via the Maine Council ASF’s “Fish Friends” program.

Any donations to ASF, please mail to:

Maine Council ASF

14 Main St., Suite 202

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link