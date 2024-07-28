Attentive readers of this section will recall that, just a few weeks ago, we published an editorial urging voters to think of the “buck” of the presidential race as stopping with them (July 7).

Our position, published in the wake of President Biden’s career-ending debate performance, took to task our tendency to slam elected representatives for taking one stand or another – or no stand at all. We singled out Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden as unworthy of the energy being expended on their pronouncements and actions.

Since then, Biden has taken himself out of the running and Democratic support (and funding, in the millions) has appeared to shift over and coalesce around Vice President Kamala Harris. Golden again came under fire last week for not throwing his weight behind Harris straight away.

These are polarized, sensitive times. And Golden, twice in one month, has managed to simultaneously disgust both sides of the aisle. It’s a risky business, assuming positions that are slammed as lily-livered by demanding, increasingly desperate Democrats and as cheap “Washington, D.C.” posturing by opportunistic Republican opponents.

Golden should take care not to needlessly dig himself into a hole. This isn’t about what he induces voters to do – we’re sticking to our guns on the suggestion that voters stop looking to politicians for guidance or salvation. It’s about his own political career and long-term credibility. The congressman would do well to tread more carefully (which is to say, less carefully).

