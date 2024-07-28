Scarborough Police arrested a man Saturday evening after he committed several hit-and-run crashes and appeared to intentionally strike a bicyclist, police said.

Lyndon Leonard, 63, of Rumford, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and operating without a license – plus a handful of additional charges related to resisting arrest and dangerous driving, according to a Scarborough Police Department news release.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured, but the cyclist was taken via ambulance to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. Police said Leonard resisted arrest and assaulted officers after purposefully driving his vehicle into others.

Officials received a report of a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Gorham and Mussey roads shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Later, police identified Leonard’s vehicle traveling through the intersection of Gorham Road and Route 1, according to police.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop, proceeding onto Black Point Road,” police said in the release. “The vehicle appeared to begin intentionally trying to strike vehicles on Black Point Road.”

Leonard’s vehicle collided with at least three others, plus the cyclist, according to police.

After the final collision, fire spread from Leonard’s vehicle to the vehicle he struck and a nearby telephone wire before being extinguished by the Scarborough Fire Department.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Officer Bailey Anastasoff at (207) 730-4336.

