BASEBALL

Phillip Sikes was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win over the Somerset Patriots in an Eastern League game Sunday at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Sea Dogs pitchers David Sandlin, Jacob Webb, Christopher Troye and Brendan Cellucci combined on a five-hitter. Webb (7-3) was credited with the victory after allowing one hit over three scoreless innings, with four strikeouts. Cellucci struck out the final two batters for his third save.

Portland took the lead in the second inning when Sikes doubled and scored on a Tyler McDonough single.

Tyler Hardman homered for Somerset in the bottom of the second, but Portland answered in the top of the third without the benefit of a hit. Kristian Campbell drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a balk, then stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Miller hit an RBI single in the fourth after a McDonough double, and Sikes belted his seventh home run of the season in the fifth.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first place at the Belgian Grand Prix after race officials disqualified his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, for driving an underweight car.

Russell crossed the line first after making only one pit stop, finishing just ahead of Hamilton. He celebrated what would have been his third career victory. But race officials found that his car weighed in below the established limits.

Instead, Hamilton increased his all-time record to 105 wins. The seven-time world champion has won two of the last three races, after his triumph at the British Grand Prix earlier this month ended a drought of nearly 1,000 days without a win.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri moved up into second place, while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium.

Points leader Max Verstappen was fourth after starting from 11th position because he and his Red Bull team exceeded their quota of engines for the season, resulting in a 10-place grid penalty.

GOLF

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: Overnight leader K.J. Choi won by two shots over Australia’s Richard Green after carding a 2-under 70 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

The South Korean golfer captured his first senior major. He finished at 10-under 278.

Green (71), who was also chasing his first senior major victory, settled for his third top-three finish in majors this year.

England’s Paul Broadhurst (70), the 2016 champion, was another two shots back in third.

PGA: Jhonattan Vegas won for the first time in nearly seven years, holing a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Max Greyserman at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Vegas finished at 17-under 267 at the windy TPC Twin Cities. It’s his fourth PGA Tour victory, but the first for the 39-year-old from Venezuela since he won his second straight Canadian Open in 2017.

Greyserman, a 29-year-old PGA Tour rookie, made a charge with an 8-under 63, including a 30 on the back nine.

Maverick McNealy (70) and Matt Kuchar (71) tied for third, two shots back.

LPGA: Lauren Coughlin won the CPKC Women’s Open in Calgary, Alberta, for her first LPGA Tour title, pulling away from Haeran Ryu with a two-stroke swing on the par-3 17th.

Tied for the lead after Ryu three-putted for bogey on the 16th, Coughlin hit a 6-iron to 8 feet, setting up a birdie. Ryu then missed a 3-foot par try.

Coughlin finished at 13-under 275, closing with a 1-under 71 for a two-stroke victory.

LIV: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK in Rocester, England, for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey.

Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under.

Season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69) tied Hatton (69) for second place.

