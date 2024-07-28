PHILADELPHIA — Steven Kwan hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning after Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a three-run shot in the fourth, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday

Kwan’s 11th homer of the season came off lefty reliever José Alvarado (1-5) and helped Cleveland win two of three at Philadelphia. The Guardians won their 63rd game, tops in the American League, and trail only the Phillies (65) for most in the majors.

BRAVES 9, METS 2: Matt Olson homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, and Atlanta overcame an injury to All-Star starter Reynaldo López in a victory in New York.

Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Ramón Laureano also went deep for the Braves, who salvaged a four-game split after losing the first two games of the series. They hold the top National League wild card and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of New York for second place in the NL East.

López pitched three shutout innings, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 2.06, before exiting with right forearm tightness. Atlanta already has a string of star players on the injured list.

CUBS 7, ROYALS 3: Pete Crow-Armstrong, who came into the game hitting .183, was 3-for-4 with a run and the go-ahead RBI as Chicago defeated the Royals in Kansas City, Missouri.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 0: Bailey Ober allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings, and Minnesota won in Detroit to win the weekend and season series against the Tigers.

ORIOLES 8, PADRES 6: Ryan Mountcastle hit a pair of two-run singles, Cedric Mullins made a terrific catch in center field and Baltimore won at home to snap San Diego’s seven-game winning streak.

The Orioles scored six runs in the third, when their first six hitters reached base before Randy Vásquez (3-6) was pulled. By then, he’d already walked in a run, allowed an RBI single to Ryan O’Hearn and yielded a single by Mountcastle that made it 4-0.

DODGERS 6, ASTROS 2: Teoscar Hernández hit his 22nd home run, River Ryan struck out eight in his first major league win and Los Angeles won in Houston.

Gavin Lux and James Outman also homered and Shohei Ohtani stole his career-high 27th base for the Dodgers, who came into the game with a 1-7 road record in July.

RAYS 2, REDS 1: Tampa Bay took advantage of Cincinnati’s bullpen to score twice in the eighth inning for a come-from-behind win in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Rays loaded the bases with two outs against the Reds. With one out, Reds reliever Fernando Cruz walked Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe reached on an infield single and Isaac Paredes walked.

Cruz struck out Amed Rosario, but catcher Austin Wynns could not handle the pitch and pinch runner Jose Caballero scored to tie the game. Lucas Sims came in to replace Cruz and walked Richie Palacios to score Lowe and give the Rays the 2-1 lead.

CARDINALS 4, NATIONALS 3: Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and St. Louis won at home to snap a three-game skid.

BLUE JAYS 7, RANGERS 3: Daulton Varsho homered in the first inning for the second straight game, José Berríos pitched seven sharp innings to snap a three-start winless streak and Toronto home at home to complete a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions.

Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning.

MARINERS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer, Bryce Miller pitched 6 1/3 innings and Seattle completed a three-game sweep in Chicago to extend the White Sox’s losing streak to 14 games.

BREWERS 6, MARLINS 2: Miami’s Xavier Edwards became the second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle in a loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee.

NOTES

CUBS-RAYS TRADE: Chicago acquired All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from Tampa Bay for third baseman Christopher Morel and two minor leaguers.

Paredes is batting .245 with 16 homers and 55 RBI in 101 games this season. He signed with Chicago as an amateur free agent in 2015, but he was traded to Detroit two years later and made his big league debut with the Tigers in 2020.

The Cubs, who are focused on the future ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sent Morel and right-handers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson to the Rays.

METS-NATIONALS TRADE: The resurgent New York Mets strengthened their lineup for a postseason run, obtaining outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher in a trade that was finalized.

Washington acquired 6-foot-9 right-hander Tyler Stuart, who was 3-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Binghamton this season. The 24-year-old Stuart was selected by New York in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of Southern Mississippi.

Winker adds a dangerous left-handed bat to a Mets offense that’s been one of the best in baseball over the past two months. Winker hit .257 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a .793 OPS in 101 games for Washington. He also had 14 stolen bases, 13 more than his previous career high, and ranked eighth in the National League with a .374 on-base percentage.

RAYS-PADRES TRADE: Tampa Bay traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to San Diego for three minor-league prospects.

Adam (4-2, 2.49 ERA, four saves) emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return.

