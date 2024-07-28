AUGUSTA — Even before he crossed the finish line, Trevor Foley drew reactions of awe from those in the Ironman 70.3 Maine finishers’ chute.

It wasn’t unexpected that the leader of Sunday’s race was nearing the finish line on target for a time similar to last year’s winner. What was surprising is that the leader was about to top the podium just seven days after winning a full Ironman in Lake Placid, New York, just eight days earlier.

“My body is trashed,” Foley said minutes after crossing the finish line. “I’m really tired. It was tough physically getting out of bed every day, but I was kind of running on adrenaline all week. It’s still worth it when you’re able to come out and get the win.”

Foley won Sunday’s race in 3 hours, 39 minutes and 27 seconds to claim his second Ironman Pro Series victory in as many weekends. The native of Gainesville, Florida, also won Ironman 70.3 Maine last year.

Foley beat Matt McElroy (Huntington Beach, California; 3:42.52) and Sam Osborne (Rotorua, New Zealand; 3:44.39) to top the men’s podium. On the women’s side, Sarah True (Hanover, New Hampshire; 4:12.01) edged Jeanni Metzler (Boulder, Colorado; 4:12.42) and Hanne De Vet (Wuustwezel, Belgium; 4:13.11).

Foley ended the 1.2-mile swim along the Kennebec River in 18th place after a split of 20:56. He moved into first midway through the 56-mile bike leg and maintained a consistent lead over McElroy the rest of the way, including through the 13.1-mile run.

“The last 20 minutes of the bike and the last 20 minutes of the run, I was blowing,” Foley said. “It was a lot more humid than it was here last year, but I’m glad I came back. My fiancée didn’t get to come last year, and I just loved the race, so I decided to come back. I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty, but I said, ‘Eh, (screw) it.’ ”

Whereas Foley had experience on this course, McElroy and Osborne were competing in the event for the first time. Osborne, who has a mountain-biking background, said the course was well-suited for him.

“I like hills, so something like this really excites me,” Osborne said. “I got given a penalty for dangerous riding, which I feel was just me not being afraid to rail some turns. Fortunately, I was able to finish strong. … It’s a great course; it’s not dull like a lot of them.”

True, the wife of North Yarmouth native and former Beach to Beacon 10K winner Ben True, trailed the women’s leaders for much of the race. De Vet finished the swim leg tied for first before taking the lead early on the bike, then stretched her advantage over True to nearly three minutes toward the end of the bike leg.

Around the 7-mile mark of the run, though, True overtook De Vet. Metzler also passed De Vet and pull within a minute of True in the final 3 miles, but True was able to hold off Metzler.

“I felt pretty comfortable, but the race is never over until you cross the finish line,” True said. “It was hot toward the end, and it was a really hard bike; it was up and down the entire time. It feels quite a bit like home with just that kind of rolling farmland that I really love.”

Like Foley on the men’s side, True also took part in the 140.6-mile race in Lake Placid the previous weekend. After her body broke down while she held the lead during the bike portion of that event, causing her to drop out, finishing the job in Augusta was a particularly satisfying feeling.

“It’s tough to bounce back after an Ironman, so I didn’t know how I’d feel today,” True said. “It’s not terrible. It was definitely hot. I’d kind of like to jump back into that water, to be honest with you. The current was really nice, and if it’s good enough for the sturgeon, it’s good enough for me.”

Roughly 2,500 athletes signed up for the race, which was in its second year as a pro race and third year overall. It will be held at least 2027 after the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce agreed with Ironman on a new three-year contract last year.

