Bath is gearing up to celebrate Arbor Day with a tree-planting ceremony in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Two linden trees will be planted in the cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Attendees can gather at the cemetery’s main entrance between the two ponds on Oak Grove Avenue.

“Our cemeteries are home to many beautiful trees we enjoy in the City of Bath, and trees enhance these sacred grounds,” said City Forester Jack Hernandez.

The Bath Community Forestry Committee, in cooperation with the Bath Department of Recreation’s Cemetery and Parks Division and Forestry Division, invites the public to attend the tree-planting ceremony. According to the Journal of Horticulture, Forestry, and Biotechnology, linden trees symbolize love, fertility, prosperity, fidelity, friendship and peace.

Bath is a participant in Tree City USA, a program that recognizes communities across America for their dedication to managing and expanding their public trees. Arbor Day celebrates the benefits of trees and encourages individuals and communities to plant them.

Parking is available in the cemetery and along Oak Grove Avenue. For more information, contact the Bath Parks and Recreation Office at 443-8360.

