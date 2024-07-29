Get a gander of what a working waterfront looks like at Saco’s Camp Ellis HarborFest on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Camp Ellis is a coastal neighborhood of Saco. It is one of the most erosive sections of Maine’s coastline according to Maine Geological Survey.

Devastating winter storms caused destruction along all of Maine’s coast this January, and Camp Ellis was hit especially hard. The resilience of this community is evident in the rebuilding efforts on both public and private property, which have led to a successful summer in Saco Bay, according to a statement from the city. Camp Ellis HarborFest invites attendees to experience Saco’s active working waterfront and the rebuilding efforts to bring the beach back to Camp Ellis, all while having family fun and great food.

There will be food and craft vendors, musical performances, and a variety of children’s and family activities, all listed on the website: sacomaine.org/harborfest. The Crab Derby, one of the festival’s most popular events, begins with a crabbing period, where participants catch as many green crabs as they can from the Camp Ellis pier floats. Each competitor then picks their fastest crab to enter the race, with the chance of becoming a crab derby champion. There are three friendly competitions happening at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:45 p.m. Limited spaces remain; sign up at sacomaine.org/crabderby

The festival began in the late ‘70s and was held intermittently and informally since then until 2023 when the city of Saco took on festival planning with the leadership of a community-based committee and the support of volunteers and sponsors, including the University of New England and Save Our Shores Saco Bay. The city sees this HarborFest as an opportunity to highlight this unique and vibrant section of the community, connecting attendees to the ocean and the work that happens there.

Parking is limited in the Camp Ellis area and along the coast. Alternative transportation to Camp Ellis HarborFest, includes a shuttle service with pickups at Thornton Academy, Saco Schools Central Office, and the Camp Ellis General Store. Full details are available at sacomaine.org/harborfest.

Camp Ellis HarborFest is still seeking volunteers to work behind the scenes and on the ground to make help make this community event, that attracts more than 1,000 attendees, a success. Sign up to volunteer at sacomaine.org/harborfest.

Events leading up to HarborFest will be live music at Huot’s from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks on the river at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 3. Camp Ellis HarborFest takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

