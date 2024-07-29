Carl Rich crafted a mini schoolhouse filled with books and placed it outside Harpswell’s Itty Bitty Coffee Shop in July as a book exchange.

“I’ve never been to a town in New England without a library,” Rich said. “Orr’s Island has one, but Harpswell is so spread out that people must drive 10–20 miles just to get there. For young kids without a license or older folk who don’t like to drive, there aren’t many options.”

Rich and his wife often commute to the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick to get their books, but that has changed.

The new library promotes a sharing economy. No one tracks what books are taken when, and there are no fines or due dates. You simply take a book and replace it with one from your own collection. Plus, it’s inherently cute, Rich said — the charming, birdhouse-like façade invites passers-by to slow down and at least take a look, even if they don’t take a book.

David Chipman, president of the Harpswell Neck Library Association, suggested the idea. While the committee aims to get a full-size library up and running, this effort, in the interim, is meant to keep residents reading.

According to Chipman, the response was slow at first — some mistook it for a mailbox — but within weeks, people began browsing.

Advertisement

Historical flair

The Federalist-style design replicates the Captain Abijah Stover House at 1691 Harpswell Neck Road.

The 6.29-acre lot, with a stand of lilacs out front, enjoys a right of way to the cove. Its rich maritime heritage has been influential in naming Stover’s Cove, Stover’s Point Preserve and, now, the look of the new little library.

“It was an exciting challenge,” said Rich, noting that, unlike his typical boat repair work, this project allowed for creative leeway. “Packed full, it weighs about 200 pounds. I used PVC trim board and weather-resistant paint so it won’t warp, crack, or peel.”

Chipman anchored the library to the ground with spiral bolts to withstand harsh winter winds.

The library association used to have a space at Scout Hall, but when the building required repairs, its bookshelves were relocated to storage at a member’s barn.

“Eventually, we’d like to run a real library in the old administration building,” Chipman said. “We have enthusiasm, books and a lot of spirit. For now, we’re glad to provide the little free library.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: