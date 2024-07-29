If the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life is not a sign of our times, I do not know what is. There is already enough worrisome and upsetting news in the world. Most decent and caring people are getting sick and tired of the inflammatory and divisive rhetoric that has added fuel to the flame that grows like yet another wildfire. The lunatic fringe, attention seekers and folks who just thrive on the negative spend way too much time enthralled in how bad the future seems. This has made life terribly worse. Do we need to create more woe? The answer is a big, fat NO!

I blame those media sources and influencers of the propaganda they spew forth. They mostly do this for the money, likes, ratings, self-importance or ego, and power. They are more into what is beneficial for them than what is good for the future of all of us … and our home planet. They know who they are and they just don’t really care. But they must start caring for too many reasons to list.

I do not know how the soap opera/unreality show of our American election will turn out. But I do know that we must turn the heat down or life will only get worse, and we will leave our children with the terrible burden of an even more depressing and problematic world. I can only hope … the last of Pandora’s gifts.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

