Archie A. Perry, 66, of Trout Brook Road, in Arundel, passed away on July 18, 2024.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1957, to Ruth M. (Descoteaux) and Joseph A. Perry. Archie graduated with the Class of 1975 at Biddeford High School.

Archie was a very hard worker. He did carpentry, roofing, and recently worked as maintenance manager at Old Orchard Beach Campground for 10-plus years.

Archie loved motorcycles, and loved taking rides when he made the time for that pleasure, a gift he didn’t give himself often enough in the past years due to his work ethic. He was an avid Red Sox fan and Patriots fan. Archie is loved and with heavy hearts, he will be missed.

Archie is survived by his mom, Ruth Perry. He leaves two sisters, Helen (Perry) Lamb and her husband, Robert Lamb; and Diana (Perry) Lamontagne; and three brothers, Dana and his wife Margie Perry, Brian Perry, and Scott and his wife Tonya Perry. He leaves two grandchildren, Ciara Perry and Brock Perry; his “best friend” and former wife, Pearl (Perry) Morin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Archie was sadly predeceased by his brother, Glenn, his dad, Joseph Perry on July 21, 2008, and his beloved and only son, Shaun Perry on February 12, 2023.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the AMVETS Club in Biddeford.

To view Archie’s memorial page or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

