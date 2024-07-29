A 42-year-old woman was wounded by a gunshot to her arm after a shooting early Monday morning.

Police responded to Portland Street at 2:42 a.m. and the woman was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Portland police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Randy Aron, of Portland, who was at his home on High Street. They brought in crisis negotiators and arrested him when he left the home less than an hour later, according to police. A firearm was found during the authorities’ search.

Aron faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 207-874-8575 or text 847411 with the code “PPDME” and a message.

