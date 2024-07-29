Runaround Pond in Durham is a secret paddling gem. I found it by accident a couple of years ago and have returned about a dozen times since.

For me, the narrow, 2.7-mile body of water has multiple attractions. Sheltered on all sides, a pleasant paddle can be enjoyed even on a windy day. The winding shoreline is largely undeveloped, leaving the impression of a wilderness environment. Wildlife is plentiful. Beavers, otters, deer and a plethora of turtles are sometimes seen. The pond is a bird watcher’s paradise. Eagles, ospreys, kingfishers, herons, red-winged blackbirds and others can often be observed. The swampy aquatic vegetation produces a variety of radiant flora.

The only launch area is located in secluded Runaround Pond Park. The park consists of a boat landing, picnic area, hiking trail, toilet and parking spaces for a few vehicles. Steep ledges next to the boat ramp are a popular fishing spot, and picnic tables above provide an excellent viewpoint.

The pond’s proximate location to my home in Topsham affords a convenient opportunity for impromptu half-day outings. In late June, a phone conversation with my long-time friend, Bob Rowe, resulted in a decision to enjoy a midday paddling excursion.

When we arrived at the park on a hot, sunny, windless day, two kayakers were disembarking and several fishermen were lined up on the ledges. Since the ramp was congested, we parked in the two remaining spaces and carried our boats down to the landing. We both paddled kayaks. Canoeists also frequent Runaround Pond.

The water was mirror calm when we departed. Serene perfectly describes the picturesque location. Rounding the first bend, we interrupted a great blue heron wading in swamp grass. He reluctantly flew farther west. I’ve observed herons in this area on almost every visit.

Yellow pond lilies were in bloom as we navigated westerly through the winding passageway. Numerous turtles were lined up on logs close to shore, and beavers had been busy building lodges in several locations. We didn’t see any beavers on this outing.

After passing the mouth of Libby Brook on the right, the main channel angled left and lily pads and swamp grass thickened. Progressing through the maze reminded me of negotiating a slalom course. However, instead of gates, we maneuvered around colorful flora.

Nearing the western terminus, the aquatic vegetation extended across the entire width of the now narrow corridor. We decided to return without further exploration. Two kayakers were encountered on the way back. Everyone agreed it was an ideal day to be on the water.

Before landing at the takeout, I encouraged Bob to investigate an exceptional gorge at the outlet of the pond. Turning right and passing through a tunnel under Runaround Pond Road, we entered a narrow, cliff-enveloped canyon that ends at an ancient dam built by Judah Chandler in the 18th century. Chandler River begins below. The magical chasm is a must-see stop when paddling the pond. Several kayakers and canoeists were departing when we arrived at the boat ramp.

A few days later, my wife, Nancy, who was recovering from a nagging physical ailment, wanted to assess her improvement with a forgiving kayak outing. The first time I paddled Runaround Pond, I was recuperating from hip surgery. In my opinion, there is no better therapeutic choice. We were off on another Runaround Pond adventure.

This time, we went early morning on a weekday, and the park was almost empty when we arrived on another hot, sunny day with light winds. Again, the reliable heron was around the first turn. Predictably, he was unhappy to see us. Unlike my earlier trip, the elegant, purple pickerel rushes had blossomed. The tall, violet-blue flowers decorated much of the aquatic vegetation with an occasional yellow pond lily adding to the dazzling spectacle.

We persisted beyond where the congested swamp grass and lily pads seemingly blocked further progress. Our efforts were rewarded with another stretch of open water that continued to a culvert under Auburn Pownal Road that marks the end of navigation.

Numerous paddlers were encountered during our return. As usual, we enjoyed a sojourn into the tiny canyon. Another exceptional day on Runaround Pond was completed. We’ll be back.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates more lake and pond excursions around the state.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

