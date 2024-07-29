HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners acquired defenseman Jake Willets and a future consideration Monday from the Atlanta Gladiators for the rights to forward Tyler Drevitch.

Willets, 24, totaled 51 games last season with the Gladiators and Toldeo Walleye, finishing with two goals and 10 assists.

Drevitch, who will join his fourth ECHL team, had 28 points and 109 penalty minutes in 70 games for Maine last season.

NHL: Defenseman Brock Faber, who was second in the league’s Rookie of the Year voting, signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

• The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with forward Martin Necas, keeping one of their most skilled offensive players through the 2025-26 season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Still seeking depth and experience for the secondary, the Minnesota Vikings signed 10-year defensive back Bobby McCain.

McCain played his first six seasons for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Memphis. His last two years with the Dolphins were under Coach Brian Flores, now Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

• Offensive tackle Taylor Decker signed a $60 million, three-year extension with the Detroit Lions.

• Houston Texans defensive lineman Denico Autry was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

• John Elway says passing on quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL draft was probably his biggest mistake as general manager of the Denver Broncos.

“Last year I played (golf) with him and I’m wondering, ‘How long is it going to take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead?’ And it took him 2 1/2 holes,” Elway recalled during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon my Take” podcast.

“And I loved him. But it just didn’t work out. He was my type. That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days, not taking Josh.”

TENNIS

MONTREAL TOURNAMENT: Novak Djokovic withdrew from a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after reaching the third round at the Olympics.

Djokovic had planned to play in the National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins Aug. 6.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Arsenal did not confirm the fee for the 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of his contract, but media reports said he agreed on a five-year deal, and Arsenal paid $54 million.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Atlanta Hawks acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards.

Liddell was traded for the second time in less than one month. The Hawks acquired him July 6 as part of a package that included two first-round draft picks in a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Liddell was a second-round pick from Ohio State by New Orleans in 2022.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain agreed to a two-year deal to join Williams Racing.

Sainz, 29, has three victories, 23 podiums, more than 1,100 career points and is fifth in this season’s standings.

