Gardiner police Sergeants Stacey Blair, left, and Alonzo Connor secure the exterior of 16 Bartlett St. in Gardiner Friday. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal file

AUGUSTA — The suspect in the alleged homicide reported over the weekend in South Gardiner made his first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

Gregory Fisher, 52, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with killing his father, Alfred MacMaster, 75.

Fisher’s first appearance at the Kennebec County Courthouse on Monday was via Zoom from the Kennebec County Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.

