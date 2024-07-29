A hot air balloon drifts past Lewiston landmarks during the 2023 Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

The Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival is happening Aug. 16 to 18 at Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston.

It was announced in May that the long-running Great Falls Balloon Festival was canceled because of logistical issues and safety concerts.

Soon after, city officials in Lewiston said that the festival would go on, with a new name.

Along with hot-air balloons, including ones you can take rides in (with a reservation), the festival will feature food, an artisans and makers trade show, a parade, and entertainment.

The theme of the festival is “Rise Together.”

On Saturday, the Motors on Main classic car show runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Festival Plaza and Main Street in Auburn.

From 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there’s a pancake breakfast at the park.

For additional details, visit laballoonfest.org.

