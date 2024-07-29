The Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival is happening Aug. 16 to 18 at Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston.
It was announced in May that the long-running Great Falls Balloon Festival was canceled because of logistical issues and safety concerts.
Soon after, city officials in Lewiston said that the festival would go on, with a new name.
Along with hot-air balloons, including ones you can take rides in (with a reservation), the festival will feature food, an artisans and makers trade show, a parade, and entertainment.
The theme of the festival is “Rise Together.”
On Saturday, the Motors on Main classic car show runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Festival Plaza and Main Street in Auburn.
From 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there’s a pancake breakfast at the park.
For additional details, visit laballoonfest.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.