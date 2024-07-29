OTISFIELD —Two people died after a fire destroyed a two-story farmhouse Monday morning on Route 121 near Bolster Mills Road.

Otisfield Fire Chief Kyle Jordan confirmed the discovery of two bodies in the home Monday.

Firefighters from multiple agencies in Oxford, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties responded to the fire that began at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The home, which included an attached barn, was fully involved in flames and two people were inside the home when firefighters arrived, Jordan said.

Crews requested tankers from neighboring fire departments to help battle the flames. “Water supply was an issue,” Jordan said. “Rural firefighting is always a challenge.”

Route 121 is closed between Powhatan Road and Bolster Mills Road, according to Jordan.

This story will be updated.

