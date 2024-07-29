Yarmouth restaurant The Garrison, recognized for its adventurous and sophisticated food, closed Saturday after hitting a breaking point in its struggle to keep up with its bills, its owner said.

“The last year has been brutal for so many reasons, and for the first time the actual struggles which usually hide behind our spreadsheets and facade has spilled over to our dedicated staff,” chef and owner Christian Hayes wrote in a statement on The Garrison’s website.

Hayes opened The Garrison five years ago in the former Sparhawk Mill on the Royal River. The upscale New American restaurant stood out for its quirky menu inflected with Mediterranean and Asian influences.

Hayes also owns Dandy’s Handy corner store and adjacent burger joint Thoroughfare, also in Yarmouth, as well as Dandelion Catering Co. With the closure of The Garrison, Hayes said he will be able to put more time and money into those businesses and into being a father.

“In the end, we are so proud of what we built, along with our incredible team beside us, and we know that our home on the river has made a nest of core memories and experiences that will carry on after the last plate is cleared,” he wrote. “Thank you all for making this so much more than just a place to eat. It’s literally been a dream come true.”

This story will be updated.

