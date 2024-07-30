Over 60 artists have provided art for a silent auction for the Union of Maine Visual Artists’ 50th year gala. The event includes a costume party and art auction and runs from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Merrymeeting Hall, 27 Main St., Bowdoinham. The featured artists hail from Saco to Harpswell to Blue Hill and across the Brunswick and Midcoast communities.

Lincoln Theater to screen ‘CARLO … and his Merry Band of Artists’ The Lincoln Theater is hosting a special event featuring the screening of Richard Kane’s latest documentary, “CARLO … and his Merry Band of Artists,” complemented by a Pop-Up Portrait Gallery presented by the Union of Maine Visual Artists and a talkback with Kane following the screening. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. The portrait gallery is an exhibition featuring an array of portraits in various mediums in the second floor lobby through Aug. 17. Kane, known for his documentary “Truth Tellers,” delves into the life and legacy of Carlo Pittore, an influential figurative artist and activist who passed away in 2005. The narrative unfolds through a candid conversation among his friends and fellow artists, capturing the essence of Pittore’s vibrant personality, artistic genius and complex personal struggles. The film brings to light Pittore’s advice to young artists, his flamboyant painting sessions and his personal battles, including his retreat from New York during the AIDS epidemic. Notably, the documentary includes discussions on his artistic comparisons to Lucian Freud and Alice Neel, and his genuine appreciation for the female form, as noted by queer art historian Jonathan Katz. Tickets for the screening are $15 adult, $13 Lincoln Theater member, and $5 youth 18 and under (the film features scenes with nudity and is not suitable for viewers under 15 years of age). Tickets are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets are available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta.

“The Carlo Pittore Costume Ball and Art Auction” will celebrate community and camaraderie in the spirit of Carlo Pittore, the force behind the founding of the UMVA in 1975. Pittore’s studio was in Bowdoinham, and many of the other founding members were from the Brunswick area. The band BookHead SweetTooth from Belfast will supply the music. A pot luck of nibbles plus wine and beer will be available. This fundraiser will finance and support a much-needed, new website to bring tools for UMVA members to connect and support one another. Sponsors include Rising Tide Brewery, Maine Gallery + Studio Guide and WERU Community Radio. Suggested donations range from $10–$50 at the door.

“It’s wonderful to see artists from all over the state participating in this art party fundraiser,” said Joanne Tarlin, board member and vice president of UMVA, in a prepared release. “We hope to help connect artists to each other to help develop exhibits and professional connections statewide. …

“It’s also a great boon for art collectors to have a chance to bid on pieces from well-known artists like Abby Shahn, Carol Page and Robert Shetterly, whose work has been shown around the country, as well as the work of those who are not as well known and are up and coming Maine artists.”

Pittore is the subject of the film “CARLO … and his Merry Band of Artists,” which was produced by Richard Kane as part of the UMVA Maine Masters project and premiered at the Maine International Film Festival. The film will be screened on Aug. 1 and 4 at NOMAD in Fort Andross, 14 Main St, Brunswick, as part of the gala activities. Viewers can also catch it on Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Theatre in Damariscotta. Watch the trailer at vimeo.com/kanelewis/carlotrailer2023.

UMVA is a nonprofit organization that promotes and advocates for the visual arts, artists and all arts supporters. As artist advocates, the UMVA initiated and saw enacted into state law the Maine Percent for Art Program (requiring a percentage of funds for state buildings to include art) and the Artist’s Estate Tax Law (allowing art work to be used to pay artists estate taxes). Other programs and projects supported by UMVA include: The Maine Arts Journal, ARRT! Artists’ Rapid Response Team and the New England Emmy Award-nominated Maine Masters Project. Visit theumva.org for more information.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: