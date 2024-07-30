A former Hancock Grammar School music teacher pleaded guilty Monday to assault and disorderly conduct after he rubbed a student’s leg on the way home from a field trip to Funtown-Splashtown in Saco in June of 2022.

Seth Briggs, 37, of Glenburn appeared in in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday via Zoom.

Briggs agreed to a deferred disposition, which means that if he complies with the conditions of his release for the next 12 months, the state will dismiss the assault charge. The charge of disorderly conduct will remain on Briggs’ record. The penalty for the disorderly conduct conviction will be a $200 fine. Prosecutors dismissed one count of unlawful sexual touching.

“Where there are significant factual and/or legal disputes, a deferred disposition offers a ‘compromise’ of sorts to avoid the risk of trial,” Briggs’ attorney, David J. Bobrow, said after the hearing,

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Coleman said they reached the plea arrangement “to avoid a trial and testimony” for the victim and her family, who reside in Washington County, a few hours drive from Portland.

The victim was one of Briggs’ music students. The girl, who is now 16, testified in court about the assault and the effect it has had on her.

“I can still feel the ghost of your handprint on my body,” the girl said. “I was just 14. I was just in the 8th grade. Why me? Why did he do that? I don’t understand my whys and I don’t think I ever will.”

The girl said Briggs texted her mom the night of the assault, recalling the message: “Is (the girl) OK? She was great all day. She blew right past me without a goodbye as she got off the bus.”

“You still proceeded to be in denial about it, and that’s really sickening,” the girl said.

Briggs did not make a statement Monday. He is no longer employed at the Hancock Grammar School.

O’Neill paused the proceedings to confer with attorneys in his chambers about why the case was being adjudicated with a plea deal.

“What I was told was he does not have a criminal record,” O’Neill said. “He will likely not be able to be employed in the educational system. He owes 364 days in jail,” if Briggs does not comply with conditions of the deferred disposition.

