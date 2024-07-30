Jim Fossel’s July 21 column on the risk of political rhetoric by both Democrats and Republicans inciting violence is a case of bothsiderism at its worst.

As Fossel must be aware, perpetrators of violence have themselves stated that they were directly influenced by Trump’s rhetoric.

A nationwide review by ABC posted in May 2020 identified at least 54 criminal cases where Trump was invoked in direct connection with violent acts and threats of violence.

“ABC News found that in at least 12 cases perpetrators hailed Trump in the midst or immediate aftermath of physically assaulting innocent victims. In another 18 cases, perpetrators cheered or defended Trump while taunting or threatening others. And in another 10 cases, Trump and his rhetoric were cited in court to explain a defendant’s violence.”

That number does not include the numerous times his name has been invoked since 2020, nor perpetrators who assaulted Capitol police on Jan. 6, many of whom have stated that Trump’s rhetoric was a call to action.

ABC found zero cases of a perpetrator invoking the name of any other president, past or present.

At a 2016 rally in Iowa Trump gleefully said: “if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of ’em, would you? Seriously. Okay? Just knock the hell …I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise.”

Find an example of Biden or Obama using this kind of language. No, only Trump uses racist, hateful, violent rhetoric. There is no both sides here.

Sharon Landry

Kennebunk

