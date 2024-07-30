The following local students received their degrees from Roger Williams University in May as part of the Class of 2024: Brad Cruver of Dayton, and Max Goodwin of Biddeford.

Molly Nguyen, of Arundel, was named to first honors on the Clark University spring Dean’s List.

Western New England University announces that Jillian Lizotte of Saco has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Lizotte is one of over 540 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

Lizotte is working toward a BS in Actuarial Science.

