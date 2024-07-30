BRUNSWICK – Richard Quimby Sr., 93, passed away peacefully, July 11, 2024, with his family by his side.

Born on May 13, 1931, in Bath, Richard was the beloved son of Everett and Katherine Quimby. He attended Morse High School before joining the Navy, where he traveled the world.

Richard, fondly known as “Dick”, was predeceased by his brother, Everett.

He leaves behind his sister, Carol London of Bath; his children Richard Jr. (Cora), Nancy Ferro (Bob), John Quimby, Shawn Gurney (Yongaa), and Dan Gurney (Deb Gagnon). He was a devoted grandfather to Callie Dutton (Martin Alomia), Mason Gurney, Maxwell Gurney (Amaiya Doore), Alex Gurney, Eliza Gurney, and Lucas Quimby; and a loving great-grandfather to Leo Alomia Dutton and Millie Gurney; and many nieces and nephews.

Throughout his career, Dick held various jobs, with the highlight being his work on Hermit Island in Small Point. An avid outdoorsman, he spent many days exploring lakes and streams in his kayak, camping, and summitting Mt. Katahdin.

While Dick got to see much of the world, it was Maine, and specifically his longtime home in Small Point, where he felt most at peace. Friends, casual and close, would stop by and spend hours talking about everything and anything, from politics to family to the latest news. These conversations were always fulfilling, and guests were left with a deeper sense of connection and friendship.

Dick cast a long shadow of friendship everywhere he went, whether it be summer folks seeing him on the island or lifelong friends from his childhood days. Always taking a keen interest in others, he was inquisitive about his friends’ and families’ lives, adventures, and more. His caring knew no bounds.

A passionate reader, Dick devoured books of all genres and kept a notebook with the names of the many hundreds of books he read and his opinion of them. When people speak of Dick, you can be assured his trademark overalls and winter white beard were always mentioned. Dick’s straightforward and simple approach to life left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

A private graveside service will be held by the family, with a celebration of life to follow at a date yet to be determined. Condolences may be expressed at FuneralAlternatives.net

Instead of flowers, have a brownie with nuts,

Dick’s favorite. If it doesn’t have nuts, don’t bother—he’d just call it cake.

