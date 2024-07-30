Portland police responded to a “large emergency event near Samuel’s” Bar and Grill that closed a stretch of Forest Avenue near Morrills Corner late Tuesday night, a dispatcher said.

Samuel’s is located on Forest Avenue, between the intersections of Morrill Street and Stevens Avenue. Several people in the area late Tuesday indicated that they heard gunshots, though none of them reported seeing anything.

At least seven emergency vehicles, including Portland police and Maine State Trooper SUVs, surrounded the bar by 10 p.m. and people could be seen inside. The bar’s parking lot was surrounded by yellow police tape, as were a handful of nearby lots and alleyways.

A woman sat on the curb shortly after 10 p.m., filling out a printed form before handing it back to a Portland police officer. She declined to say whether she had seen anything.

A handful of police officers stood around the bar, speaking softly. One officer walked a pair of women from the bar to their car around 10:10 p.m. before ushering them out of the taped area.

Though they declined to offer details about what they saw, one of the women nodded when asked if she heard gunshots.

Neighborhood residents, posting in a Facebook group Tuesday night, described multiple emergency vehicles and blockaded streets in the area.

One commenter described hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots and described “police surrounding the area.”

Campbell Macomber, 22, sat on the curb of Stevens Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Macomber said he and a friend were inside a tattoo shop next to the bar when he heard shots. He said they sounded like an airsoft or paintball gun.

“I kind of just disregarded it. I didn’t think it was anything serious,” said Campbell, of New Gloucester. “Then I saw the cop cars.”

Portland police did not respond to requests for further information late Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

