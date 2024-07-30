A U.S. District judge sentenced a Portland man to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release after he was filmed selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in two separate instances, officials said Tuesday.

Tyler Campbell, 39, was sentenced Tuesday for distributing both drugs and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the court said in a prepared statement. He was also forced to forfeit nearly $2,200 found in his home at the time of his arrest – proceeds from selling drugs, officials said.

Judge Nancy Torresen of the U.S. District Court for Maine issued the sentence, which followed Campbell pleading guilty in February, the statement said.

In February 2023, a “cooperating source” bought drugs from Campbell and provided them to the Drug Enforcement Agency for testing, the court said.

The source bought 84 grams of meth, which DEA testing revealed to be 100% pure, the court said. Instructed to make a second purchase by the DEA, the source later bought 99.2 grams of fentanyl. Both purchases were filmed and audio recorded.

Campbell had more than 142 grams of meth on his person when he was arrested, plus drug paraphernalia and “a large amount of cash,” the court said.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: