Aaron Rodgers’ next snap in a game for the New York Jets might be the season opener.

Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday his “instinct” is to keep the 40-year-old quarterback on the sideline for all three of the Jets’ preseason games this summer. But Saleh also left open the possibility of Rodgers playing in the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24.

Rodgers hasn’t played since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into last year’s season opener.

“We haven’t really talked about it,” Saleh said after practice. “My instinct right now as I stand here is we’ll see. … My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open. That third game is the one where we’re deciding.

“He definitely won’t play in the first two, but the discussion on the third one we haven’t quite had yet.”

Rodgers typically didn’t play in the preseason during his last several years in Green Bay. But he played in two series in the Jets’ finale last summer against the Giants, throwing a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on his last snap. Rodgers asked to play in that game to use it as a final tuneup for the regular season.

BILLS: Buffalo added depth to its retooled safety position by signing Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

The 36-year-old Jackson has 14 years of NFL experience, and split a suspension- and fine-filled season last year between Denver and Houston. Selected by Houston in the first round of the 2010 draft, Jackson spent his first nine seasons playing cornerback before making the shift to safety after signing with Denver in 2019.

• Backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson is expected to be released from the hospital following a brief stay in which he was treated for heat-related illness symptoms, the team announced.

COWBOYS: Dallas activated cornerback Trevon Diggs off the physically unable to perform list, the latest step in his return from a torn ACL.

Diggs sustained the injury in practice in September 2023, depriving the Cowboys of their top defensive back for all but two games last season. He has 18 interceptions in 47 games, including a league-leading 11 picks in 2021, after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama.

LIONS: Ddefensive end John Cominsky was carted off the field with a right knee injury, when the team had its second padded practice.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky started all three of Detroit’s playoff games after starting 11 of 16 games in the regular season.

He was credited with two quarterback hurries in the postseason, helping the NFC North champion Lions win two playoff games in the same postseason for the first time since 1957, and two sacks in the regular season.

49ERS: Kyle Juszczyk took a blow to his psyche early this offseason when San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch came to him following a seventh straight Pro Bowl season and told him he would need to take a pay cut in order to stay with the team.

It took a few days to process but Juszczyk decided it was best to stay in San Francisco on a reworked contract that saved the Niners about $4 million in salary cap room and paid him about $1.8 million less this year.

COLTS: Defensive end Samson Ebukam is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday’s training camp practice.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Ebukam’s status after Tuesday’s workout, Indy’s first in full pads. The Colts were off Monday.

Ebukam was expected to play a key role this season after posting a career-best and team-leading 9 1/2 sacks in 2023. He also led Indy with three forced fumbles.

LAWSUIT: Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Attorneys for Gruden filed documents Monday after the panel split 2-1 in a May 14 decision that said the league can move the civil contract interference and conspiracy case out of state court and into arbitration that might be overseen by one of the defendants, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

