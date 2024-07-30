HOCKEY

Former NHL all-star Eric Staal is retiring after 18 seasons.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that Staal had signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization that originally drafted him No. 2 overall in 2003 and won a Stanley Cup with him three years later.

The Hurricanes said they will retire Staal’s No. 12 jersey in the upcoming season.

“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me,” Staal said in a statement. “There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”

Staal, 39, had 455 goals and 608 assists over 1,365 games in a career that included stints with the New York Rangers, Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and Florida. Staal last played for the Panthers in the 2022-23 season, his last game coming in the Stanley Cup Final.

Staal played in six NHL All-Star Games, earning MVP honors in 2008.

His brother, Jordan, is Carolina’s current captain.

• The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with Ryan Lindgren, signing the hard-nosed defenseman to a one-year contract.

Lindgren, 26, has become one of New York’s most important players, skating on the top pair on the blue line alongside 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. He averaged over 19 minutes of ice time last season, then over 20 in the playoffs.

The Minnesota native can be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he and the team cannot agree to a contract extension before July 1.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Baylor has extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen through the 2029-30 season after a 74-28 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her first three years with the Bears.

“Nicki has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to our student-athletes and the Baylor family in her first three years with our women’s basketball team,” Athletic Ddirector Mack Rhoades said. “She has assembled a strong and talented staff that is doing an excellent job in the development of our athletes. Her leadership, vision and dedication to excellence have significantly contributed to the continued success of our storied program.”

The Bears were 28-7 and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, when they were 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll. They won their first 14 games, the second-best start in school history behind only the 40-0 national championship with Brittney Griner in 2012.

Collen was coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream before being hired by Baylor in May 2021 to replace Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles in her 21 seasons with the Bears. Mulkey left to return to her home state as LSU’s coach.

There were three years left on Collen’s original contract, which was amended with the extension that added three more seasons.

“The trust and belief Mack Rhoades and (school president) Linda Livingstone have shown me from the beginning to sustain and continue to build on the storied success of the program is humbling,” Collen said.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando and signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract.

Fernando averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 45 games, including two starts, last season. He has averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 203 career games with the Hawks, Boston and Houston.

The Hawks had an excess of frontline players following a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. The Hawks received forward E.J. Liddell, guard Dyson Daniels, forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller as well as a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 first-rounder in the trade.

The Hawks traded Liddell to the Phoenix Suns for forward David Roddy on Monday.

SOCCER

NWSL: San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis sued former team employee Brittany Alvarado for defamation following allegations of a poor work environment.

Alvarado, a former video and creative manager, posted on X and Instagram on July 3 that “the treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health.”

Alvarado accused Ellis of a “narcissistic personal agenda, fostering an environment where abusive behaviors among her subordinates are allowed to flourish.”

She called on the National Women’s Soccer League to remove Ellis from the team and the league.

Ellis issued a statement the next day calling the allegations “false” and “personally damaging.”

In a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Diego, Ellis claimed defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations.

“As a direct and proximate result of the publication of the false and defamatory statements, plaintiff has suffered general and special economic and emotional injury, damage, loss and harm, damage to reputation, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, shame and severe emotional distress,” the suit said.

A message seeking comment was left with Alvarado’s attorney, Casey Hultin.

Ellis asked for an injunction against Alvarado preventing her from publishing defamatory statements against her.

The suit says Alvarado was hired on March 20, 2023. It says she filed a complaint with the league on Feb. 5 this year and the NWSL finished its investigation on April 26, finding no violations of law or league policy. The suit says Alvarado resigned on June 7.

Ellis, 57, coached the U.S. women’s national team from 2014-19. She led the team to World Cup titles in 2015 and ’19, earning Best FIFA Women’s Coach for both years.

