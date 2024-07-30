Thursday, Aug. 1

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. 55+ Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Summer Speaker Series featuring Philip Bermingham, 7 to 9 p.m., Union Church, 3 Stonecliff Road, Biddeford. Tickets are on sale, cost is $20. FMI, contact dlamb4711@gmail.com.

Friday, Aug. 2

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. Cost is $25-$30. FMI, contact 207-282-0849 or lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Back to School Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, First Parish Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 12 Beach St., Saco. Free back to school supplies and shoes will be available to the public. FMI, contact scott.cousineau@firstparishsaco.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, see Aug. 2.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, 2 to 4 p.m., see Aug. 2.

Monday, Aug. 5

Girls Who Code Camp, free week-long camp for girls in grades six through eight at McArthur Library, 9:30 a.m. to noon, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Students in Grades 6-8. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Girls Who Code Camp, see Aug. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs on the Steinway grand piano in the lobby bar. Expect vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. More at www.bessjacques.com. Free. FMI, call 207-815-3977. bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

Girls Who Code Camp, see Aug. 5

Thursday, Aug. 8

Girls Who Code Camp, see Aug. 5

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Girls Who Code Camp, see Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 10

First Parish Bean Suppah, 5 to 6:30 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. Menu is pea beans, kidney beans, mac & cheese, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw and various desserts. Cost is $5-$10. FMI, contact 207-283-3771 or office@firstparishsaco.org.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Bess and Tom Jacques, 3 to 6 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Join us for Sunday afternoon music in the lobby bar. With Bess Jacques on the Steinway, and Tom Jacques on upright bass and harmonica. Free. FMI, contact 207-815-3977 or bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

