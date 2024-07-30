Lake Region High (Naples) boys’ basketball coach Ryan Martin is eager to be part of the record books.

Martin, 35, is going to attempt to set a Guinness World Record in the number of made 3-pointers in an hour. He will attempt the record on Aug. 9. Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant caught up with Martin on Tuesday. Here’s what he had to say …

Related Ryan Martin preps for world record attempt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Lake Region basketball coach to take a shot at 3-point shooting world record

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »