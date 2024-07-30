WEST FORKS — A 69-year-old Woolwich woman was found dead after a crash on U.S. Route 201 in West Forks Plantation early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the crash around 2:20 a.m. and found Judy Rowe dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowe was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle that crashed, a 2016 Dodge Durango, Mitchell said.

“Initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Dodge Durango appeared to be traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline, went off the road into the southbound ditch, and struck a tree,” Mitchell said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Rowe was wearing a seatbelt, according to Mitchell.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mitchell said. Deputy Stacey Slate of the Sheriff’s Office, who responded with Sgt. Ritchie Putnam and Deputy Marcus Ramirez, is leading the investigation.

The West Forks Fire Department and the Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

No further information was available Tuesday.

