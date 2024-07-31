Gleason Fine Art in Boothbay Harbor will open a one-person show for painter Lyn Asselta Friday, Aug. 2. Asselta’s “Where Rock Meets Water” runs through Sept. 3, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 31 Townsend Ave.

Asselta returned to Maine four years ago after spending most of her adult life in Florida. After viewing her work, Gleason Fine Art found it clear “she has mastered the challenging medium of pastel to a degree that few others have,” according to a press release from the gallery. Pastel is a dry medium that consists of a powdered pigment and a binder. Unlike watercolors, pastel paintings do not fade upon exposure to light, the gallery said.

For her show “Where Rock Meets Water,” Asselta explores the boundary where Maine’s rocky coast meets the ever-changing sea, the very elements that carry a sense of timelessness and endless possibilities for Asselta.

All are invited to come and meet Asselta at the opening reception. Gleason Fine Art is open during the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 633-6849 or email info@gleasonfineart.com. To view Asselta’s new show as well as the gallery’s inventory of contemporary and estate art, visit gleasonfineart.com.

