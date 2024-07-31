PHILADELPHIA — DJ LeMahieu had a career-high six RBI with a grand slam and two-run double, Nestor Cortes got his first road win this year and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 6-5 victory Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep of the slumping Philadelphia Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton added a pair of hits for New York, which rebounded from a 10-23 slide with its best stretch since eight consecutive wins from May 9 to June 6.

Weston Wilson homered and Nick Castellanos had three RBI for the Phillies, who have lost four in a row and 11 of 15. Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, hit into a game-ending double play and is in a 1-for-30 slump. The Phillies had not been swept in a three-game series at home since July 22-24, 2022.

In a season-long slump, LeMahieu entered with a .173 batting average and 13 RBI. The two-time batting champion hit his third career slam and had hit first game with two extra-base hits since last Aug 25.

He hit an 83.4 mph slider off Cristopher Sánchez (7-7) in the second inning, a 400-drive upheld when a video review determined a fan did not interfere while making contact with the ball.

After Philadelphia closed to 4-3, LeMahieu hit a two-run double off in the sixth off José Ruiz.

Cortes (5-9) had been 0-5 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 road starts while 4-4 with a 2.47 at Yankee Stadium. He allowed three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Cortes had been 0-4 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 18.

TWINS 8, METS 3: Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer and came within inches of another round-tripper as Minnesota finally won a game in New York.

Byron Buxton also connected and Pablo López (10-7) pitched six innings of three-hit ball as the Twins prevented a three-game sweep. They were outscored 39-13 while losing their first five games in New York this season against the Yankees and Mets.

The victory was Minnesota’s first at Citi Field since April 9, 2019.

Wallner’s homer capped a five-run outburst in the third, when Luis Severino (7-4) gave up five straight hits to begin the inning.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 4: Jackson Holliday returned to the major leagues with a flourish, hitting a fifth-inning grand slam for his first career home run to help the Baltimore win at home.

Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and baseball’s top-ranked prospect at the moment per MLB Pipeline, had been sent down after going 2 for 34 with 18 strikeouts for the Orioles earlier this season. In his first game back, he grounded out twice before connecting for a 439-foot drive with the bases loaded that gave Baltimore an 8-3 lead.

Colton Cowser also went deep for the Orioles, and Addison Barger homered for Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 6, RAYS 2: Xavier Edwards drove in three runs, and Jake Burger and Jonah Bride homered to help Roddery Muñoz and visiting Miami beat Tampa Bay for the rookie’s first win in nearly three months.

Edwards had a sacrifice fly and two-run single for the Marlins, who overcame a pair of one-run deficits to salvage a two-game split and send Taj Bradley (6-5) to his first loss since June 8.

NOTES

ROYALS: Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, acquired by Kansas City in a trade from Texas on Monday, will join the rotation and start on Saturday at Detroit, Manager Matt Quatraro said.

Lorenzen will fill the slot of righty Alec Marsh, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Marsh, who appeared in 20 games this season (19 starts) was sent down to make room for reliever Lucas Erceg, who reported to the Royals after a trade from Oakland.

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles lost All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken right hand after he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he hopes Westburg can be back by the end of the regular season, but wasn’t able to give a sense of how likely that is. The 25-year-old Westburg, who made his big league debut last year, is batting .269 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI.

