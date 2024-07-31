Why would Trump, and the party apparatus he controls, not demonstrate any inclination at all to broaden his base of support in what will surely be another close election? Why has he alienated traditional Republicans, like the supporters of Nikki Haley? Why does he apparently not care a bit about trying to bring in Independents, young people, seniors, minorities or conservative women? Why is he promoting policies that are extremely unpopular with the majority of Americans?

It doesn’t make political sense, so why is it the reality of his campaign? Because he and his minions have absolutely no interest in using the normal political process to win. Their plan is to try and steal the 2024 election — just like in 2020. One area to watch is the U.S. House of Representatives, currently run by the previous attempted coup leader, Mike Johnson.

A failed coup that goes unpunished is just a dress rehearsal for a successful one.

Gregg McNally

Yarmouth

