I’ve always been passionate about women’s rights. I believe reproductive freedom is essential and for me, it’s been a lifeline.

When I was younger, I was sexually assaulted. It was a very scary thing to go through. And on top of the trauma I was experiencing, I feared that I might be pregnant as a result. Fortunately, I was able to get emergency contraception and prevent an unwanted pregnancy.

I’m angry that Donald Trump and JD Vance want to take away our reproductive freedom. I believe they have plans to ban abortion nationwide – even here in Maine – and their extreme Project 2025 agenda would also limit access to contraception – including the emergency contraception I was able to get after my assault.

I don’t like to think about what could have happened if I couldn’t get the morning after pill and then birth control. And I fear for the women and girls in my position who, if Trump wins, would be further robbed of their rights and reproductive health care access.

Vice President Harris is a champion of reproductive health and rights and committed to protecting my freedom and my future. She’s spent her whole career fighting for women and girls like me, and has inspired a generation who are hoping to follow in her footsteps.

I know that as president, she will not stop fighting to protect and restore our reproductive freedom. This will be my first presidential election and I’m excited to vote for Kamala Harris.

Arianna Morse Leighton

Wiscasset

