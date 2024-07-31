Kudos to Dr. Anastasia Antonacos for her insightful July 26 opinion piece about the need for music education in our schools.

As a retired early childhood music teacher, I can attest to the many skills that a simple music exercise can bring about, even in the youngest of children. These skills spill over into other areas of a child’s development. When a child changes the words to a song, moves to recorded music, taps or claps rhythmically to music or a drum beat, the creative juices are flowing. And they are having fun! The brain is at work, and as Dr. Antonacos explains, those experiences enhance memory, problem solving skills, including math, just to mention a few.

Arts in our schools must continue, and that includes music, which can bring about such joy to our children every day.

Fran Wilson

Portland

