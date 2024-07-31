Hires, promotions, appointments

Jeremy Deering of Scarborough and Ron Dovich of Cumberland were elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association. Deering is a senior vice president and regional commercial banking manager for the Maine Region for NBT Bank, based in Portland. Dovich is a senior relationship manager for TD Bank.

Avesta Housing President and CEO Rebecca Hatfield was appointed to the New England Community Development Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

John Messer of Falmouth was added to the board of directors at Hope Acts, a nonprofit organization supporting immigrants and asylum seekers in housing. Messer is an English instructor at Hope Acts, on the board of The Miracle Foundation, which helps orphans and foster children find families, and a regular volunteer with World Central Kitchen and other NGOs.

Norway Savings Bank donated $5,000 to ProsperityME, an organization offering financial resources and workshops to teach immigrants, refugees and asylees how to manage finances.

Philip Jean, CEO of Piper Shores, a nonprofit retirement community, was awarded the Chair Award from the chairman of the American College of Health Care Administrators. Jean was reelected to serve on the ACHCA board of directors last year.

